Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 09, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Botanical Garden's Foodie Cinema pairs Willy Wonka with chocolate-themed menu 

By
click to enlarge You can eat along with Willy Wonka at this film screening. - WARNER HOME VIDEO
  • Warner Home Video
  • You can eat along with Willy Wonka at this film screening.
No kids are allowed at this 21-and-up showing of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder.

The screening is a part of the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Foodie Cinema series, dedicated to cultivating a shared dining and cinema experience.



As the movie rolls, Chef Katrina Flores will take guests on a journey exploring the possibilities of chocolate in the kitchen.

Why save dessert for last when you can sneak sweets into every course of the meal? Not just the desserts include chocolate — the entrees do too, including a smoky butternut squash soup and a chocolate- and coffee-crusted steak.

$55, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, (210) 536-1400, sabot.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Right-wing favorite Jordan Peterson coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center on Thursday Read More

  2. Some wonder whether Southwest School of Art’s culture will survive its absorption into UTSA Read More

  3. Spurs fans can attend two watch parties while the Silver and Black hit their Rodeo Road Trip Read More

  4. The Amazing Acro-Cats return to San Antonio's Josephine Theatre for Valentine's weekend shows Read More

  5. Valentine's Day comedy showcase at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club won't be for the faint of heart Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation