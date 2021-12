San Antonio brewery's Big Red-flavored beer now available at H-E-B stores 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Islla Street Brewery

Big Rojo, brewed with Big Red syrup, is now available at select H-E-B locations.

The San Antonio brewery that created a cult fave with its limited-edition Big Red-flavored beer is now bringing it to a wider audience through H-E-B grocery stores, TV station KSAT reports Islla St. Brewing, helmed by J.D. and Joshua Peña, in June of 2020 launched a craft beer called Big Rojo, brewed with the most puro of San Antonio ingredients — Big Red syrup.After word got out, several Big Rojo releases sold out in mere minutes. Now, the brewery has teamed up with San Antonio-based H-E-B to offer Big Rojo at some of its stores. In a social media post, the brewery shared which locations will carry the brew and asked beer lovers to be patient if it's out of stock.“We hope to get as much Rojo out to all of you as well as keep an amazing relationship with our partners at HEB,” the post states.