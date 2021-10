San Antonio brothers behind La Panaderia plan to expand into Dallas and Austin 

click to enlarge Courtesy World Bread Awards USA

Baking brothers David and José Cáceres will open locations in Dallas and Houston.

Mere months after opening of their third Alamo City location, La Panaderia's owners are looking to expand their brand of breadto other Texas metros, the Express-News reports Siblings and business partners David and José Cáceres, who began selling bread and pastries at the Quarry Farmers & Ranchers Market in 2013, told the newspaper they're eyeing moves into Austin and Dallas and eventually want to operate 25 locations.Thepiece didn't provide a timeline for the expansion, but the brothers noted one important detail: being “big” isn’t necessarily the goal.“We don’t care about being the biggest; we care about being the best bakery,” David Cáceres told the daily. “We could go to New York, Miami, Las Vegas, whatever city you want, you name it. We will do that with all of our heart, as long as we can handle the quality.”La Panaderia's latest San Antonio spot, 17030 La Cantera Parkway, Building 300, opened in April of this year.