San Antonio cheesecake shop raises more than $70,000 to support Ukrainian military 

Laika's cheesecakes replicate the Ukrainian flag.
Customers of Laika Cheesecake & Espresso have helped the Alamo Heights sweet shop raise more than $70,000 in support of the Ukrainian armed forces as Russia’s invasion
of the Eastern European country rages on.
The shop — operated by Ukrainian immigrants Anna Afanasieva and Viktor Krizm — announced on social media that all sales between Feb. 25-27 would go toward aiding the Ukrainian military.
"This donation will go to help secure not only our friends and family but an entire peaceful country being confronted with needless violence," the Feb. 25 announcement read
.
San Antonio rose to the occasion. Customers waited for hours in a line wrapping around the shop over last weekend. On Sunday, the shop announced it had sold out of everything, including its hallmark desserts, beverages and merchandise.
“This is completely crazy, this is completely mind-blowing,” Afanasieva said in a March 2 Instagram post. “We never expected this much support.”
She goes on to reveal the final tally of donations: $72,405.63.
According to the post, the funds are going to a special fundraising account of National Bank of Ukraine and will be used to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Since it opened in December 2020, Laika’s cheesecakes — which come in a variety of seasonal flavors and toppings such as pumpkin dulce de leche — have grown in popularity. Many of its varieties are served in personal-sized jars, including New York strawberry, cookies and cream and white chocolate raspberry curd.
Last summer, the shop announced plans to open a second location
at the sprawling RIM retail complex.
