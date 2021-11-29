San Antonio chef and TV personality Mary Lou Davis to hold pop up at Hanzo Nov. 30 

click image
Instagram / geeksandgrubs
San Antonio chef Mary Lou Davis will hold a special pop-up event Tuesday, Nov. 30.
San Antonio chef and Hell’s Kitchen finalist
Mary Lou Davis will bring her bubbly personality and serious kitchen skills to Alamo Heights eatery Hanzo for her first-ever pop-up event Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The event will mash up Davis’ love of Southern-inspired fare with Hanzo’s Japanese flair via a small menu of intriguing items such as Takoyaki Hushpuppies made with crawfish, Old Bay kewpie mayo, green onion and shallot.
The bar will sling two specialty cocktails in honor of the kitchen takeover, including the Dragonball Durag, featuring Hennessy, Suntori Toki blended Japanese whiskey and grapefruit-rosemary syrup.
The Dragon Ball Z
reference in the cocktail moniker is a nod to Davis’ Geeks & Grubs
web series, which combines the SA-based chef’s love of cooking and cosplay. In the second episode of Geeks & Grubs
, for example, Davis dons body paint and special effects makeup to portray Jet Black from the anime Cowboy Bebop
.
In the episode, Davis prepares Black’s infamous Peppers and Beef.
The Nov. 30 kitchen takeover will take place at Hanzo, located at 7701 Broadway St. #124, starting at 5 p.m.
