March 16, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio chef Leo Davila to appear on Food Network's Big Restaurant Bet 

The chef-owner of San Antonio's Stixs & Stone and Catch the Wave is competing for a $250,000 prize.

click image San Antonio chef Leo Davila. - FACEBOOK / LEO DAVILA
  • Facebook / Leo Davila
  • San Antonio chef Leo Davila.
Leo Davila, chef-owner of San Antonio eateries Stixs & Stone and Catch the Wave, will make his television debut Tuesday, April 5 on the new Food Network competition show Big Restaurant Bet.

The program pits eight culinary pros against each other for the chance to win a $250,000 contract with lauded celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian. The prize will enable the winner to open his or her own restaurant.



Davila shared the news Monday on social media, thanking his team for holding down the fort while he was taping the show.

“The cat is finally out of the bag,” the post read. “It's pretty surreal to think that out of the thousands that auditioned, I was chosen along with 7 other talented chefs… Representation matters, and it’s cool to know that someone like me can be featured on a major network. I hope I did SA proud and cannot wait to see how the events unfold. Win, lose, or draw, I definitely came back a better chef.”

After graduating from the culinary school at the Art Institute in San Antonio in 2014, Davila worked his way through kitchens at Mixtli, Folc and several hotels. He also served as senior director for hot sauce venture Humble House Foods and was one of the Current’s “5 San Antonio Chefs You Need to Know” in 2019.

Davila presently helms Asian-Latin restaurant Stixs & Stone in Northwest San Antonio and the popular Catch the Wave mobile kitchen.

Food Network's Big Restaurant Bet premieres Tuesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. San Antonio time.

