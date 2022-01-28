Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 28, 2022 Food & Drink

San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa to open new Italian eatery in Stone Oak this spring 

click image San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa helms downtown's Nonna Osteria at The Fairmount Hotel. - INSTAGRAM / NONNAOSTERIA
  • Instagram / nonnaosteria
  • San Antonio chef Luca Della Casa helms downtown's Nonna Osteria at The Fairmount Hotel.
The culinary mind behind Nonna Osteria at downtown's The Fairmount Hotel will soon bring the flavors of Italy to the city’s North Side, the Express-News reports.

Longtime San Antonio chef and TV personality Luca Della Casa will open the new spot — yet unnamed — this spring, the daily reports. The venture will occupy the ground floor of the Silo location at 434 N. Loop 1604 West, which previously housed the short-lived Northside iteration of wine-and-tapas spot Nosh.



The new spot will replicate much of Nonna’s menu, heavy on house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza, burrata and other specialties of Bel Paese. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week and also feature a full bar, including a wine list heavy on Italian labels.

The restaurant group that operates Nonna — as well as three Silo Elevated Cuisine restaurants, three La Fogata Mexican restaurants, Silo Prime steakhouse and the Fairmount Rooftop Oyster Bar — earlier this month opened its third La Fogata location in the former Nosh space at the Austin Highway Silo.

That Silo location has been closed through most of the pandemic, but owner Patrick Richardson told the paper he plans to reopen it in time for Valentine’s Day.

