January 17, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio chef Michael Sohocki’s new Dash loft lounge now open 

click image Dash's drink menu includes Japanese spins on classic cocktails. - INSTAGRAM / DASHBARSATX
  • Instagram / dashbarsatx
  • Dash's drink menu includes Japanese spins on classic cocktails.
Dash, a new lounge located in the loft space of shuttered specialty-diets restaurant 5 Points Local, is now serving “European classic cocktails with Japanese techniques,” according to an online announcement.

Days after reopening his ramen spot Kimura in the building’s lower level, chef Michael Sohocki's Dash welcomed its first guests on Saturday, Jan. 15. The drinkery features leather club chairs, tables for small parties and an extensive spirits collection.



Details on Dash had been sparse up to its opening, but the bar has since released its drink menu — a small but focused offering of classic cocktails with Japanese twists.

Examples include the 5 Points Old Fashioned, made with sour mash bourbon, sherry cask-finished brandy and orange oil, spritzed with truffle essence, and the Shishito-rita, a margarita-inspired, tequila-based cocktail with yuzu and shishito pepper notes.

Dash is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at 1017 N. Flores St.

