November 05, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio chef PJ Edwards to bring wine bar-grocery concept to The Alley on Bitters this winter 

click to enlarge Meadow Neighborhood Eatery PJ Edwards will this winter open a wine bar and market with his wife Lindsey. - PHOTO COURTESY VINTAGE WINE BAR AND SPECIALTY FOODS
  • Photo Courtesy Vintage Wine Bar and Specialty Foods
  • Meadow Neighborhood Eatery PJ Edwards will this winter open a wine bar and market with his wife Lindsey.
This winter, fans of the hearty fare at Meadow Neighborhood Eatery will gain another concept from its owners.

Chef PJ Edwards and his wife Lindsey will open a new wine-and-grocery concept called Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods at The Alley on Bitters, the complex that houses their existing restaurant. The Alley is also home to food businesses The Bread Box and Casa Chocolates along with fashion, decor and art-driven shops.



An official opening date was not available at press time.

Vintage Wine Bar will offer vino from smaller producers from around the world plus Mediterranean-inspired snacks with French, Spanish and Italian flair. Opening menu items will include marinated olives, escargot, Dean & Peeler steak tartare, duck confit and house-made pâtes and mustards.

An intimate patio will host tastings, including food-and-wine pairing events and wine release parties. Between events, guests will be able to use the outdoor space to enjoy purchases from the venture's market, including charcuterie, cheese boards, fresh produce from area growers and locally sourced meats.

Vintage Wine Bar & Specialty Foods will be open noon-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. The Alley is located at 555 West Bitters Road.

