March 18, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio chef Steve McHugh snags sixth James Beard Award finalist nod 

McHugh is the sole San Antonio chef to move forward to the finalist round.

By
Steve McHugh is in the running for Best Chef for the sixth time since Cured at the Pearl opened in 2013.
  • Josh Huskin
  • Steve McHugh is in the running for Best Chef for the sixth time since Cured at the Pearl opened in 2013.
Chef Steve McHugh of Cured at the Pearl has again been named a James Beard Foundation finalist — his sixth such nod from the prestigious organization.

The Alamo City impressive showing in this year’s nominations, including semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurant, Outstanding Pastry Chef, Outstanding Baker, Outstanding Wine Program and Best Chef, Texas categories. McHugh joined 2M Smokehouse pitmaster Esaul Ramos Jr. and John Russ of Clementine in receiving nominations for Best Chef, Texas.



However, McHugh is the sole SA chef to move forward to the finalist round.

The James Beard Foundation Awards, considered one of the foodservice industry's most coveted honors, are given in categories including chefs and restaurants, books, journalism and broadcast media.

