November 05, 2021

San Antonio chef Steve McHugh to host special Macallan Scotch pairing dinner at Landrace Nov. 18 

By
click image San Antonio-based chef Steve McHugh will host a special pairing dinner featuring Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whiskey at Landrace. - INSTAGRAM / LANDRACETX
  • Instagram / landracetx
  • San Antonio-based chef Steve McHugh will host a special pairing dinner featuring Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whiskey at Landrace.
Whiskey lovers, rejoice! (And open your wallets.)

On Thursday, Nov. 18, lauded San Antonio chef Steve McHugh will host a pairing dinner at new-ish hotel eatery Landrace focused on uber-fancy Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whiskey.



Widely considered a luxury whiskey even among Scotch fans, Macallan Single Malt has won copious awards and commendations for its approachable-yet-complex elements. McHugh will craft five courses to highlight the whiskey, including a wood-fired veal chop and gnocchi Parisienne with cold-water lobster.

Landrace, located inside the Thompson Hotel at 111 Lexington Ave., is selling a limited number of seats for the dinner, which will take place on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 7–10 p.m.

Tickets are $264.00 plus fees, and include the five course dinner and coordinating pours of Macallan.

