November 23, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao, Jian Li, Johnny Hernandez to host James Beard Foundation dinner 

click to enlarge San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao (L), Jian Li, Johnny Hernandez (R) will host a Dec. 12 Taste America dinner. - NATALIA SUN FOR DASHI SICHUAN KITCHEN + BAR, JOSH HUSKIN FOR LA GLORIA
  • Natalia Sun for DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, Josh Huskin for La Gloria
  • San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao (L), Jian Li, Johnny Hernandez (R) will host a Dec. 12 Taste America dinner.
A fancy AF December dinner will showcase the food of three San Antonio culinary dynamos.

Chefs Kristina Zhao and Jian Li, both of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Sichuan House, will team up with chef Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria for a dinner benefiting the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign.



The James Beard Foundation is a New York City-based nonprofit named in honor of prolific food writer, teacher and cookbook author James Beard. The Open for Good campaign supports independent restaurants and helps them survive the COVID-19 pandemic via ticketed dinners in unique eateries.

Billed as Taste America, the San Antonio dinner will feature a multi-course meal from the chefs as well as beverage pairings provided by Rabbit Hole Distillery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and William Chris Vineyards.

Tickets are $300 per pair. Single tickets aren't available. The dinner will take place at Dashi, 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m.

Related Locations

  • Dashi

    • 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr North Central
    • phone (210) 562-3343

