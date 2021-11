San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao, Jian Li, Johnny Hernandez to host James Beard Foundation dinner 

click to enlarge Natalia Sun for DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar, Josh Huskin for La Gloria

San Antonio chefs Kristina Zhao (L), Jian Li, Johnny Hernandez (R) will host a Dec. 12 Taste America dinner.

A fancy AF December dinner will showcase the food of three San Antonio culinary dynamos.Chefs Kristina Zhao and Jian Li, both of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Sichuan House, will team up with chef Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria for a dinner benefiting the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign.The James Beard Foundation is a New York City-based nonprofit named in honor of prolific food writer, teacher and cookbook author James Beard. The Open for Good campaign supports independent restaurants and helps them survive the COVID-19 pandemic via ticketed dinners in unique eateries.Billed as Taste America, the San Antonio dinner will feature a multi-course meal from the chefs as well as beverage pairings provided by Rabbit Hole Distillery, White Claw Hard Seltzer and William Chris Vineyards. Tickets are $300 per pair . Single tickets aren't available. The dinner will take place at Dashi, 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by a seated dinner at 7 p.m.