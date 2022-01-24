Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 24, 2022

San Antonio Chick-Fil-A locations will give away free nuggets this week 

Freebie-seekers take note. San Antonio-area Chick-fil-A locations will allow guests who use its ordering app to grab a free eight-count nugget meal this week.

Starting Monday, those looking to scarf down free nuggets need only to log into the app, where the offer will automatically appear in the rewards tab. What’s more, the deal isn’t exclusively for existing members. New users can also redeem the free yardbird by creating an account at the company's website.



“We are so excited to offer free nuggets to the San Antonio community to thank them for their continued business,” local restaurant operator Matt Arnet said in a press release.

We're guessing urging more customers to download the app is also part of the company's motivation in staging the giveaway, which ends Saturday or while supplies last.

San Antonio is home to 30 Chick-fil-A locations.

