November 16, 2021

San Antonio chocolatier Nacho Aguirre returns to Food Network to judge holiday competition series 

San Antonio pastry chef and chocolatier Nacho Aguirre is once again serving as a Food Network judge.
San Antonio pastry chef and chocolatier Nacho Aguirre has returned to the Food Network to help judge Holiday Baking Championship:  Gingerbread Showdown, MySA reports.

The five-episode series premiered Monday, November 15. It will air Mondays at at 8 p.m. and stream on Discovery+.



Aguirre, co-owner of Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie, is no stranger to the national spotlight thanks to his involvement with Food Network.

After Aguirre won the Spring Baking Championship in 2018, the network has brought him back as a judge on other shows, including Thanksgiving Pie Fight, Girl Scout Cookie Championship and the sugar artistry-focused Candy Land.

“I’m so grateful that Food Network keeps giving me opportunities,” Aguirre told MySA. “It’s mind-blowing that all this is happening. It seems like people like to see me on TV, which is great!”

In the new competition show, Aguirre will assess teams of gingerbread artists tasked with building holiday-themed scenes with the spiced pastry, MySA reports.

