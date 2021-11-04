San Antonio cocktail king Jeret Peña reviving Harry Potter-themed bar crawl this month 

click to enlarge Facebook / Harry Potter

San Antonio's Harry Potter-themed bar crawl is back on Thursday, Nov. 18.

San Antonio fans of a certain bespectacled wizard-in-training will be able to suit up for a Harry Potter-themed bar crawl hosted by local cocktail guru Jeret Peña on Thursday, Nov. 18.The event was nixed in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Peña says he’s sure fans of the books — and special alcoholic offerings — will make up for lost time.“I’m so excited to keep up the tradition of the Harry Potter pub crawl, especially with these bars,” Peña told the. “It’s my favorite event to throw every year.”The bar crawl will take participants to four downtown-area drinkeries, each corresponding to a specific wizarding house from the Harry Potter series. Gryffindors will want to flock to Peña’s newest concept, Three Star Bar, while rival Slytherins can post up at Rumble on the St. Mary’s Strip. Ravenclaw folks will feel most welcome at Pearl’s Blue Box, while Hufflepuffs will be eagerly awaited at Hello Paradise.Each of the bars will offer a special cocktail menu for the evening, which will be teased ahead of the event.The crawl, now in its sixth year, will run 9 p.m.-2 a.m.