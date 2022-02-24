San Antonio comic Clifton Simmons takes the stage at LOL Comedy Club Sunday 

Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Clifton Simmons will perform at LOL Comedy Club on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Local standup and improvisational comedian Clifton Simmons follows the mantra that “the grind never stops.” It’s something he takes to heart as a comic every time he takes the stage.Simmons will get the chance to entertain audiences when he steps into the spotlight for a set at LOL Comedy Club this month. During his performances, he combines hip-hop, poetry and music “to tell unconventional barrio tales from his multicultural upbringing in the Alamo City.” Whether he’s talking about past relationships or his experience as a father of two kids, Simmons has never been one to pull his punches.Currently, he continues to travel across Texas as much as the pandemic allows and is producing sketch-comedy videos. “Audiences can expect peace, love and laughter at my show,” Simmons told theIn a video posted on his YouTube channel from a recent performance, Simmons shared a story about what happened when he was looking for an enema in the produce section of the grocery store. We won’t judge. The medical kit does almost sound like “edamame,” and both basically do the same thing to your bowels.