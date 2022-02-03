San Antonio Couple behind Little Em’s Oyster Bar, Up Scale to open third eatery in Government Hill 

click image
Emily and Houston Carpenter unveil the location of upcoming Restaurant Claudine.
The culinary power couple behind picturesque Little Em’s Oyster Bar
and it’s even sexier successor Up Scale
are set to open a third eatery. This one, located in San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood, will focus on Southern comfort-food flair, the Express-News reports
In an instagram post, restauranteurs Emily and Houston Carpenter unveiled the location of Restaurant Claudine, an ode to Houston’s grandmother, which will offer refined Southern fare, the daily reports. It will occupy the space nestled between newish "dad bar" Three Star Bar
and Alamo BBQ Co.
“We want the menu to scream Charleston, Savannah, New Orleans,” Houston Carpenter told the Express-News
. “If I could describe [Claudine] in a word, it’s ‘loving.’ Think of her as one of the Golden Girls.”
The building’s transition from residential to commercial restaurant won't be a small undertaking — a fact of which the Carpenters are well aware.
“It was never a restaurant. It’s an older home and needs lots and lots of love,” Emily Carpenter told the daily. “We’re going to take our time.”
The Express-News
reports that the Carpenters plan to leave much of the home’s interior structure undisturbed. Restaurant Claudine will be able to accommodate 50 or so diners inside and include more space for al fresco dining on the small front porch.
The couple began they foray into the SA restaurant scene in 2020 with Little Em’s in Southtown, quickly followed by the nearby Up Scale last October. They told the Express-News
they don’t have concrete plans for restaurant concepts following Restaurant Claudine. However, they said they plan to continue expanding their restaurant group, Carpenter Hospitality.
“Our goal is to be the premier restaurant group in San Antonio,” Emily Carpenter said. “We live in the Southtown area and felt we did really well with these first two sister concepts, but we wanted to spread our wings and get a footprint in the Pearl area to develop a new clientele.”
Restaurant Claudine, located at 517 E. Grayson St., is slated to open in March 2023.
