October 11, 2021 Arts » Arts Stories & Interviews

San Antonio dachshund rescue awarded $3,000 grant via Freshpet’s Fresh Start program 

click image Brownie is a Diamond Dachshund Rescue alum. - INSTAGRAM / BLINDWOBBLYDOXIES
  • Instagram / blindwobblydoxies
  • Brownie is a Diamond Dachshund Rescue alum.
San Antonio’s Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas has landed a $3,000 grant thanks to pet food company Freshpet's annual Fresh Start program.

The Fresh Start program was  created in 2018  to provide support for overlooked cats and dogs who are often deemed “unadoptable” due to health and age issues such as heart worm and dental disease. Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas will use the grant funds to rehabilitate a new foster pup in its care.



“We have a 4-month-old puppy named Maya Butterscotch who recently came into the rescue,” a Diamond Dachshund Rescue representative said in a release. “She cannot walk, and we will use these funds towards her specialized veterinary care. She is adorable, and we hope that we can find some way to help her.”

Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas is a rescue organization operated primarily by volunteers. The nonprofit facilitates medical and rehoming-specific expenses for each of its abandoned, abused and unwanted rescues.

The organization has rescued, rehabilitated and placed between 100 and 200 dachshunds annually since its incorporation in 2003.

The Fresh Start program has resulted in more than $180,000 in contributions to local non-profit organizations since its launch.

