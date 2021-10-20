San Antonio designer Agosto Cuéllar to create Dia De Los Muertos altar at Ruby City 

click to enlarge Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio designer Agosto Cuellar in the window of his Blue Star boutique Augustine.

The Ruby City contemporary art center in San Antonio has commissioned local artist and designer Agosto Cuéllar to create an altar in observance of this year’s Dia del los Muertos, which is observed Nov. 1.

According to a Ruby City press release, Cuéllar “will be honoring local artists and fashion designers using his signature approach of reusing and recycling materials.”

Cuéllar has been creating art, most notably in fashion design, for at least three decades. In 1990 he he participated in his very first exhibition at Planta de Arte Nuclear, which featured polymer clay and feather earrings he created.



Models at Agosto Cuellar’s 2018 Runway en la Calle.

staged his Runway en la Calle for 10 years starting in 2008. The fashion show, which was staged on a ramp on Buena Vista Street near the Guadalupe Arts Center, featured clothes that offered a striking example of his unique fashion sense.

From 1999 to 2011, Cuéllar ran Jive Refried, a vintage emporium in Southtown. The store was established as part of a 20th anniversary exhibition at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery.

Cuéllar was honored with the 2018 Cultural Pioneer Award from Texas Fashion Week as well as the 2021 Womenswear of the Year Award.

In 2019, Cuéllar created “Barrio Folk Baroque,” an eclectic collection of garments he presented during New York and Paris fashion weeks in association with the retail and production company Flying Solo.

Recently, Cuéllar opened another boutique, Augustine Atelier, located at the Blue Star Arts Complex. He also serves as the San Antonio Goodwill’s customer experience manager and creates content for the nonprofit's social media.

Agosto Cuéllar Día Del Los Muertos altar. Plaza at Ruby City, 150 Camp Street, (210) 227- 8400. Thursday to Sunday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The public is invited to view the construction and design of the altar which begins Oct. 30. The finished altar will remain on view through Sunday, Nov. 2.