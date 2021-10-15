San Antonio drive-thru caffeine concept Toro Coffee rebrands ahead of multi-unit expansion 

click image
Coffee concept Toro Coffee is now known as Red Runner Coffee ahead of a multi-location expansion.
Local drive-thru coffee concept Toro Coffee has rebranded as Red Runner Coffee ahead of a multi-location expansion across the Alamo City, mySA reports
.
Folks who may have groggily registered the brand’s bright red bull during their morning coffee stop will now see a new logo boasting a Texas roadrunner on the Walzem java joint, the news site reports.
CEO Evan Smith told mySA that attorneys for the fledgling chain discovered someone selling coffee in Michigan had filed a trademark for “Toro.” Smith says the Michigan company isn’t a drive-thru coffee spot, but it made sense to change the name before the company grew too much.
"We didn't want to have 5,10, or 20 stores open and then find out it's a real issue," Smith told mySA.
New signage has already been installed at the 6105 Walzem location, and a second location is in the works nearby, at 6306 FM 78, the news site reports. Smith said he hopes the FM 78 location will be open by December.
Aside from the new name and new logo, Smith said not much else has changed. Ultimately, he told mySA, Red Runner still offers the same coffee and services that customers have come to expect from the concept.
