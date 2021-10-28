San Antonio episode of new series from United Tacos of America host to screen at Islla Street Brewing 

click to enlarge
Made Right Here Road Trip host Mando Rayo links up with Puro Pinche founder Stephanie Guerra in the fifth episode.
Islla Street Brewing Co. will host a Tuesday, Nov. 2 viewing party for a San Antonio-focused episode of the new video series “Made Right Here Road Trip,”
which examines the taco culture of six Texas cities.
“Made Right Here Road Trip” follows host Mando Rayo of Apple TV’s United Tacos of America
as he hits the road to eat tacos and connect with cities' Latinx ambassadors. In the SA episode, he speaks with Stephanie Guerra, founder of local entertainment and culture blog Puro Pinche
to discuss Hispanic culture, influences and heritage.
The episode also highlights Islla Street's co-owners, brothers JD and Joshua Peña, who discuss the importance of their cultural upbringing and how it inspired the creation of the brewery.
“Made Right Here Road Trip” is produced by Laredo Taco Co., a brand operated by convenience store conglomerate 7-Eleven. Cities featured in the series' six-episode run include San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Brownsville, Dallas and Rayo's hometown of Laredo.
The free, family-friendly screening event will be held outdoors from 7-9 p.m. Rayo and Guerra will be onsite for a meet and greet, and attendees will be treated to free Laredo Taco Co. tacos and door prizes.
