Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 28, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio episode of new series from United Tacos of America host to screen at Islla Street Brewing 

By
click to enlarge Made Right Here Road Trip host Mando Rayo links up with Puro Pinche founder Stephanie Guerra in the fifth episode. - PHOTO COURTESY MADE RIGHT HERE ROAD TRIP
  • Photo Courtesy Made Right Here Road Trip
  • Made Right Here Road Trip host Mando Rayo links up with Puro Pinche founder Stephanie Guerra in the fifth episode.
Islla Street Brewing Co. will host a Tuesday, Nov. 2 viewing party for a San Antonio-focused episode of the new video series “Made Right Here Road Trip,” which examines the taco culture of six Texas cities.

“Made Right Here Road Trip” follows host Mando Rayo of Apple TV’s United Tacos of America as he hits the road to eat tacos and connect with cities' Latinx ambassadors. In the SA episode, he speaks with Stephanie Guerra, founder of local entertainment and culture blog Puro Pinche to discuss Hispanic culture, influences and heritage.



The episode also highlights Islla Street's co-owners, brothers JD and Joshua Peña, who discuss the importance of their cultural upbringing and how it inspired the creation of the brewery.

“Made Right Here Road Trip” is produced by Laredo Taco Co., a brand operated by convenience store conglomerate 7-Eleven. Cities featured in the series' six-episode run include San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston, Brownsville, Dallas and Rayo's hometown of Laredo.

The free, family-friendly screening event will be held outdoors from 7-9 p.m. Rayo and Guerra will be onsite for a meet and greet, and attendees will be treated to free Laredo Taco Co. tacos and door prizes.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has reopened with a vegetarian-friendly remake Read More

  2. Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick to open 9 San Antonio-area locations Read More

  3. Bar America owner to open dog-friendly beer garden in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  4. Downtown San Antonio Italian restaurant Nonna Osteria debuts new fall menu Read More

  5. Two distinctive Hill Country wineries show why Texas Wine Month is well worth celebrating Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation