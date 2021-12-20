San Antonio family looking for thief of huge, handmade Whataburger Christmas yard decoration 

click image
Screenshot / Nextdoor
A San Antonio family is looking for the return of their huge, handmade Whataburger Christmas yard decoration.
Late Sunday, San Antonio woman posted a social media plea for a Christmas miracle: “If anyone sees, found, or took our Whatachristmas sign, please please please return it.”
’Tis the season to keep it classy, San Antonio.
Veronica Garcia of the Christmas display-happy suburb of Windcrest shared her plight to Facebook and the Nextdoor app, saying she and her family created a towering Whataburger-themed Christmas scene for their front yard. However, their handmade “Whatachristmas” sign went missing overnight.
“We work hard to make wonderful displays for visiting families, and after yesterday’s winds, it seems to have gone missing,” Garcia’s post read. “It was tied down with fishing wire to our light, and it was gone today. Please help bring our sign home to our display.”
click image
Windcrest, the SA suburb recently made nationally famous
thanks to ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight
, is known locally for its collection of homes that create over-the-top light displays during the holiday season.
As of Monday, Garcia had updated her Nextdoor post to say several people had shared photos of the display and reported the sign missing, but it still hadn't turned up. She added that it's “highly likely” the sign was stolen.
Garcia is still asking for the return of the sign, no questions asked.
