Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 20, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio family looking for thief of huge, handmade Whataburger Christmas yard decoration 

By
click image A San Antonio family is looking for the return of their huge, handmade Whataburger Christmas yard decoration. - SCREENSHOT / NEXTDOOR
  • Screenshot / Nextdoor
  • A San Antonio family is looking for the return of their huge, handmade Whataburger Christmas yard decoration.
Late Sunday, San Antonio woman posted a social media plea for a Christmas miracle: “If anyone sees, found, or took our Whatachristmas sign, please please please return it.”

’Tis the season to keep it classy, San Antonio.



Veronica Garcia of the Christmas display-happy suburb of Windcrest shared her plight to Facebook and the Nextdoor app, saying she and her family created a towering Whataburger-themed Christmas scene for their front yard. However, their handmade “Whatachristmas” sign went missing overnight.

“We work hard to make wonderful displays for visiting families, and after yesterday’s winds, it seems to have gone missing,” Garcia’s post read. “It was tied down with fishing wire to our light, and it was gone today. Please help bring our sign home to our display.”

click image SCREENSHOT / NEXTDOOR
  • Screenshot / Nextdoor
Windcrest, the SA suburb recently made nationally famous thanks to ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight, is known locally for its collection of homes that create over-the-top light displays during the holiday season.

As of Monday, Garcia had updated her Nextdoor post to say several people had shared photos of the display and reported the sign missing, but it still hadn't turned up. She added that it's “highly likely” the sign was stolen.

Garcia is still asking for the return of the sign, no questions asked.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With questions about omicron’s severity still unanswered, Texas braces for new COVID-19 wave this winter Read More

  2. Texas’ renewed voting-roll purge is flagging citizens, including some in San Antonio, as likely non-citizens Read More

  3. New study names San Antonio fifth-best weekend getaway in the U.S. Read More

  4. Butthole Surfers film, Great Christmas Light Fight: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  5. Texas Monthly names Gov. Greg Abbott 'Bum Steer of the Year' and lambastes San Antonio idiots Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation