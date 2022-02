San Antonio fave Tellez Tamales back to work after weeklong closure from staff shortage 

click image Facebook / Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

Popular tamal outfit Tellez operates two San Antonio locations.

Pandemic-era staffing shortages continue wreaking havoc on San Antonio food businesses , and Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa has been no exception.The popular Alamo City operation issued a Jan. 20 Facebook alert letting followers know it temporarily closed both of its locations due to "staffing shortages.” The post said the family-run business hoped to resume work the following weekend.And to the delight of fans, Tellez did just that. It got back to the grind Friday, Jan. 28.Thereached out to Tellez to clarify whether the staff shortage was due to COVID-19 cases or employee turnover. The business didn't respond by press time.Tellez's two San Antonio locations are at 1737 S. General McMullen Drive and 1802 Bandera Road. The General McMullen location is open Friday through Sunday 5 a.m.-2 p.m., and the Bandera Road location is open Wednesday through Sunday 6 a.m.-1 p.m.