Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 01, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio fave Tellez Tamales back to work after weeklong closure from staff shortage 

By
click image Popular tamal outfit Tellez operates two San Antonio locations. - FACEBOOK / TELLEZ TAMALES & BARBACOA
  • Facebook / Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa
  • Popular tamal outfit Tellez operates two San Antonio locations.
Pandemic-era staffing shortages continue wreaking havoc on San Antonio food businesses, and Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa has been no exception.

The popular Alamo City operation issued a Jan. 20 Facebook alert letting followers know it temporarily closed both of its locations due to "staffing shortages.” The post said the family-run business hoped to resume work the following weekend.



And to the delight of fans, Tellez did just that. It got back to the grind Friday, Jan. 28.

The Current reached out to Tellez to clarify whether the staff shortage was due to COVID-19 cases or employee turnover. The business didn't respond by press time.

Tellez's two San Antonio locations are at 1737 S. General McMullen Drive and 1802 Bandera Road. The General McMullen location is open Friday through Sunday 5 a.m.-2 p.m., and the Bandera Road location is open Wednesday through Sunday 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Family behind Cappy’s, Cappycino’s to revive cafe at San Antonio’s Japanese Tea Garden Read More

  2. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jeremy Affeldt's Free Roam Brewing opens in Boerne Read More

  3. New Instagram-worthy crêpe and coffee spot opens in San Antonio’s Rim complex Read More

  4. Downtown San Antonio's Shiro brings a revelatory approach to sushi and other Japanese delights Read More

  5. San Antonio’s first Rusty Taco to open at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604 on Feb. 8 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation