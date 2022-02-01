San Antonio Film Commission seeks work of young moviemakers for its 2022 #FilmSA competition 

click to enlarge
Photo via Instagram / kimbakoda
#FilmSA competitors can choose to make entries highlighting San Antonio's public artworks, such as Margarita Cabrera's Árbol de la Vida, located near Mission Espada.
The San Antonio Film Commission's #FilmSA competition
for young filmmakers is back for its 2022 iteration.
Alamo City filmmakers ages 14-21 are invited to submit entries to the annual contest for a chance to win $1,000. The prize will be awarded in two age categories — 14-17 and 18-21. The winning films will be screened at Mission Marquee Plaza on May 7.
For this year's competition, entries should fall under one of two themes: "San Antonio: A UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy – A Celebration of Corn in San Antonio Food" or "Public Art of San Antonio." The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. CT on Monday, April 18.
"Having lived with film and media available at their fingertips, our youth are incredibly talented in creating visual content across many platforms," Department of Arts & Culture Interim Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a statement. "This contest serves to inspire youth to further explore filmmaking as a way to illustrate their unique perspectives on life in San Antonio while expanding their knowledge and appreciation of the city."
Details about the competition's rules and guidelines are available online
.
