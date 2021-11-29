Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 30, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Food Bank honors four Hunger Fighters of the Year, including the San Antonio Current 

By
click to enlarge The San Antonio Food Bank awarded the 2021 Hunger Fighter of the Year honors Nov. 21. - INSTAGRAM / SAFOODBANK
  • Instagram / safoodbank
  • The San Antonio Food Bank awarded the 2021 Hunger Fighter of the Year honors Nov. 21.
As the San Antonio Food Bank grappled with unprecedented food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic, it drew on the support of local partners to help it feed residents.

To highlight those community partnerships, the Food Bank this month honored four organizations through its annual Hunger Fighter of the Year awards. Those include Labatt Foods in the Food category; Community Bible Church in the Time category; nonprofit Lots of Love in the Money category and the San Antonio Current in the Voice category.



“The San Antonio Food Bank does heroic work for our community, and that's never been more apparent than during the pandemic,” San Antonio Current publisher Michael Wagner said. “So, if we at the Current are able in any way support them in their efforts, then our mission to serve and to celebrate this city and its people is met.”

click to enlarge San Antonio Current publisher Michael Wagner (center) accepts a 2021 Hunger Fighter of the Year award. - JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
  • Julián P. Ledezma
  • San Antonio Current publisher Michael Wagner (center) accepts a 2021 Hunger Fighter of the Year award.
Each organization was awarded its Hunger Fighter of the Year recognition at the Harvest for Hope brunch and silent auction on Sunday, Nov. 21 at La Cantera Resort & Spa. Attendees raised enough cash to provide more than 1.5 million meals to food-insecure San Antonians, according to the Harvest for Hope recap.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Matthew McConaughey remains a political question mark as he steps back from Texas governor's race Read More

  2. New dog walking and boarding facility to open in San Antonio’s Pearl neighborhood Dec. 8 Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott remains silent on posthumous pardon for George Floyd Read More

  4. Bad Takes: Unpacking the truth around the University of Austin and its roster of 'cancelled' academics Read More

  5. Greg Abbott's jankety border 'wall': A flawed idea and political symbol grows ever more slapdash Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation