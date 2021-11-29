San Antonio Food Bank honors four Hunger Fighters of the Year, including the San Antonio Current 

click to enlarge
The San Antonio Food Bank awarded the 2021 Hunger Fighter of the Year honors Nov. 21.
As the San Antonio Food Bank grappled with unprecedented food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic, it drew on the support of local partners to help it feed residents.
To highlight those community partnerships, the Food Bank this month honored four organizations through its annual Hunger Fighter of the Year awards. Those include Labatt Foods in the Food category; Community Bible Church in the Time category; nonprofit Lots of Love
in the Money category and the San Antonio Current
in the Voice category
“The San Antonio Food Bank does heroic work for our community, and that's never been more apparent than during the pandemic,” San Antonio Current
publisher Michael Wagner said. “So, if we at the Current
are able in any way support them in their efforts, then our mission to serve and to celebrate this city and its people is met.”
click to enlarge
Julián P. Ledezma
San Antonio Current publisher Michael Wagner (center) accepts a 2021 Hunger Fighter of the Year award.
Each organization was awarded its Hunger Fighter of the Year recognition at the Harvest for Hope brunch and silent auction on Sunday, Nov. 21 at La Cantera Resort & Spa. Attendees raised enough cash to provide more than 1.5 million meals to food-insecure San Antonians, according to the Harvest for Hope recap
