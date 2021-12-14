San Antonio Food Bank seeks used laptops to help residents in need access the Internet 

To help solve that inequity, the Food Bank is asking residents to donate laptops in good condition. The machines must have chargers and purchased no longer than four years ago. The nonprofit will refurbish devices and provide them to clients who would otherwise have no computer access.
The Food Bank is launching Get Connected! with help from Feeding Texas, Google Fiber and the San Antonio Public Library.
For more information on how to donate laptops, or about the program, contact Yesenia Bazan at (210) 431-8380 or ybazan@safoodbank.org.Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.