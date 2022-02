San Antonio Food Bank to host second annual Vegan Family Reunion next month 

click to enlarge Instagram / safoodbank

The second annual Vegan Family Reunion will be held at the San Antonio Food Bank.

More than 20 Black-owned and vegan-friendly businesses and organizations will gather next month at the San Antonio Food Bank for the second annual Vegan Family Reunion, a meetup focused on healthy eating and sustainable living.The free event, which will take place Sunday, March 6 from noon to 5 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, which works to raise money for the Food Bank so it can fight food insecurity.Organized by Rooted Vegan Cuisine — a San Antonio vegan restaurant pop-up-turned-frozen-food-purveyor — the event will include not just restaurants and nutrition groups but sustainably-focused clothiers, jewelry artists, beauty brands and more.While there's no admission costs, guests are encouraged to register in advance via a dedicated Eventbrite page . Donations will also be accepted upon entry.