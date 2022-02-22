Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 22, 2022

San Antonio Food Bank to host second annual Vegan Family Reunion next month 

  The second annual Vegan Family Reunion will be held at the San Antonio Food Bank.
More than 20 Black-owned and vegan-friendly businesses and organizations will gather next month at the San Antonio Food Bank for the second annual Vegan Family Reunion, a meetup focused on healthy eating and sustainable living.

The free event, which will take place Sunday, March 6 from noon to 5 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Black Restaurant Week San Antonio, which works to raise money for the Food Bank so it can fight food insecurity.



Organized by Rooted Vegan Cuisine — a San Antonio vegan restaurant pop-up-turned-frozen-food-purveyor — the event will include not just restaurants and nutrition groups but sustainably-focused clothiers, jewelry artists, beauty brands and more.

While there's no admission costs, guests are encouraged to register in advance via a dedicated Eventbrite page. Donations will also be accepted upon entry.

