San Antonio gourmet weiner joint Dog Haus expands menu to include plant-based chicken 

West Coast wiener chain Dog Haus now offers Beyond Chicken Tenders.

Fans can now order any Haus Chicken sandwich with Beyond Chicken Tenders.

West Coast wiener chain Dog Haus has expanded its menu to include offerings for vegan and vegetarian San Antonio diners.The new additions include plant-based Impossible Chicken Nuggets and Beyond Chicken Tenders.The California-based chain's eats and drinks primarily focus on hormone-free wieners and burgers served in a biergarten-style pub. However, its location at 20907 Stone Oak Parkway now offers the meatless chicken options in a variety of applications.Fans can order any Haus Chicken sandwich with Beyond Chicken Tenders or munch on an order of Beyond Chicken Tenders with a choice of dipping sauce.Dog Haus also touts itself as one of the first brands to offer an Impossible Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal, which includes four of the fried morsels, a side and a choice of drink.Older guests can also enjoy the meatless eats in six, 10 or 20 packs, along with the same flavor options as the chain's wings and tenders. Those include options such as chipotle honey, barbecue, Buffalo and plain.