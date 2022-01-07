Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 07, 2022

San Antonio Hamilton performances this weekend postponed due to COVID-19 cases 

By
click to enlarge Hamilton started its run at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 5. - JOAN MARCUS
  • Joan Marcus
  • Hamilton started its run at the Majestic Theatre on Jan. 5.
The Broadway show Hamilton has has postponed its planned shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this weekend due to "breakthrough positive COVID cases" within the touring company, its local promoter said in an online post.

"We regret to share the January 7-9, 2022 performances of Hamilton are postponed due to breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company of Hamilton," Broadway San Antonio announced late Friday afternoon. "We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders."



The post urges ticket holders to wait while Broadway San Antonio works to reschedule the show. The promoter said it will supply further details via email once they become available.

Hamilton started its Majestic run Wednesday, Jan. 5. It's expected to continue through Sunday, Jan. 16.

