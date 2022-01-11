Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

San Antonio Hamilton shows moved to summer 2023 after COVID-19 postponement 

click to enlarge Performers take the stage in the touring run of the hit musical Hamilton. - JOAN MARCUS
  • Joan Marcus
  • Performers take the stage in the touring run of the hit musical Hamilton.

As promised, the San Antonio run of Hamilton has been rescheduled following COVID-19 infections that hit the touring company, but ticket holders will need to wait until summer of 2023 for their chance to see the hit musical.

The remaining shows in the Majestic Theatre's run are rescheduled for June 20-July 2 of next year, according to an announcement from promoter Broadway in San Antonio.

“There is nothing for ticketholders [sic] to do at this time," said the statement, tweeted out by the Majestic. "All seats remain secure, and your original ticket will be honored for the new performance date.”

Hamilton was scheduled to run at the Majestic Theatre January 5-16. However, last Friday, after just three shows, Broadway in San Antonio announced the touring company had pushed back its January 7-9 performances due to "breakthrough positive COVID cases."

Then, on Monday, the promoter revealed that the remainder of the run had also been postponed. It promised to follow up with more details for ticket holders.

