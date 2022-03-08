Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 08, 2022

San Antonio hires Austin's 'Noise Whisperer' to find middle ground on revisions to noise ordinance 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest performs a recent gig at Paper Tiger. Bar and club owners worry revisions to the city's noise ordinance could stymie their ability to stage live music. - JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
  • San Antonio punk band Piñata Protest performs a recent gig at Paper Tiger. Bar and club owners worry revisions to the city's noise ordinance could stymie their ability to stage live music.
The city of San Antonio has hired a consultant who helped slash Austin's commercial noise complaints by more than 70%, in the hopes of finding middle ground between residents and club owners locked in an impasse over the city's noise ordinance.

On Monday, the city's Development Services Department struck a deal with Austin-based Sound Music Cities LLC to advise a task force created late last year to review and recommend possible changes the city's current noise rules.



Alamo City residents have increasingly complained about noise from bars and entertainment venues located near housing. Meanwhile, owners of those businesses worry the city's task force could impose heavy-handed rules that hinder their ability to stage live music and result in shutdowns.

Helmed by Don Pitts, a former head of Austin's Music & Entertainment Division known as the "Noise Whisperer," Sound Music Cities could help break the deadlock, said District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, whose district includes the St. Mary's Strip, a frequent source of noise complaints.

“Bringing on the 'Noise Whisperer' presents us with the opportunity to hit the restart button and better focus on solutions, incorporating both sound expertise and relationship building," the councilman said in an emailed statement. "Don gives me a lot of confidence that we will start to see progress soon.”

Sound Music Cities will meet with residents and business owners as the task force crafts potential changes to the ordinance. Pitt's group also is expected to offer guidance to clubs and other businesses on how to minimize their noise output so they can avoid being ticketed under the existing ordinance.

David Uhler, president of longtime German American social club Beethoven Männerchor, said he's hopeful Pitts' involvement will stave off draconian and arbitrary new rules.

Beethoven and nearby icehouse The Friendly Spot, have volunteered to be among the first businesses Sound Music Cities visits, he added. Both establishments are located in Southtown and butt up against King William residences.

"I hope we're first up," said Uhler, who's attended task force meetings since late last year. "We've wanted to be good neighbors all along, and I think Don Pitts can help us do that. I think there will be a long line of people who want to talk to Don to see what he can do."

