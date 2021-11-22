San Antonio influencer Donovan Thomson’s New Braunfels Big Hops location is now open 

click image Instagram / bighopsnb

New Braunfels' first Big Hops location is now open.

The New Braunfels community is the latest to join the Big Hops family, thanks to local influencer and military veteran Donovan Thomson and fellow vet Audi Paredes.The pair have opened the doors on a new Big Hops taproom franchise in the small town, the chain's first location outside of San Antonio proper.The 2188 Texas Highway 46 location held a soft opening over the weekend, and is now welcoming guests to the same rotating draft system, beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare familiar to Big Hops regulars.Thomson is the influencer and military veteran behind local social media marketing presence SATXRated. The New Braunfels Big Hops is the first franchise venture for both Thomson and Paredes.Thomson was not immediately available to comment on hours of operation.