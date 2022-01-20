San Antonio is in for freezing weather; here's what you need to know 

click to enlarge Joe Webb

Snow blanketed San Antonio during Winter Storm Uri last February. The current winter weather isn't expected to be as intense.

Although Thursday's freeze hitting San Antonio isn’t expected to be anything close to last February's Winter Storm Uri, city and county officials are still warning citizens to take appropriate precautions.Here's a rundown:

Winter Weather Forecast

Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing in North Bexar County, with Central and South Bexar County experiencing slightly warmer temperatures with sustained winds of 20-30 mph during Thursday.

Rain is expected Thursday afternoon — transitioning to sleet with the possibility of snow as temperatures are expected to hover in the 20-degree range in San Antonio from Thursday night through Friday morning. City officials warn that the below-freezing temperatures and wintery mix could cause icy conditions on overpasses and bridges before temperatures climb to the high 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon.

But that’s not all. Temperatures are expected to plunge again, with anticipated sleet and possible snow before they return to around 50 degrees Saturday afternoon.

CPS Energy isn’t anticipating outages, but local officials are reminding residents to dress in layers. They also recommend covering outdoor pipes and leaving faucets running to prevent pipes from freezing — just in case.

Warming Centers

Though the lights should stay on this time around, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio will open additional warming centers for people vulnerable during the cold weather. Those include:

Emergency Service District 2, 2096 Talley Road



Emergency Service District 3, 23103 Bulverde Road

Emergency Service District 8, 20825 Babcock Road

China Grove Warming Center, 2456 FM 1516 South

Leon Valley Convention Center, 6427 Evers Road

Bexar County Fire Marshal's Office, 9810 Southon Road

Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista Harlandale Community Center, 7227 Briar Place

Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches Road

Denver Heights Community Center, 300 Porter St.



Five warming centers specifically for people experiencing homelessness are also available:

Haven for Hope, 1 Haven for Hope Way

Church Under the Bridge, 724 Chestnut St.

Corazon Ministries, 230 E Travis St.

Life Restored Church, 400 Arbor Place

City Church of San Antonio, 9431 Bandera Road



Snacks and water will be available, and COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing and masks, are recommended.

Several school districts, including Alamo Heights ISD, San Antonio ISD, Northeast ISD, Northside ISD, Southside ISD, and others canceled classes in response to the cold weather on Thursday. Check your school district’s website for the most up-to-date information on closures.



