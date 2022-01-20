San Antonio is in for freezing weather; here's what you need to know 

Winter Weather Forecast
Temperatures are expected to hover around freezing in North Bexar County, with Central and South Bexar County experiencing slightly warmer temperatures with sustained winds of 20-30 mph during Thursday.
Rain is expected Thursday afternoon — transitioning to sleet with the possibility of snow as temperatures are expected to hover in the 20-degree range in San Antonio from Thursday night through Friday morning. City officials warn that the below-freezing temperatures and wintery mix could cause icy conditions on overpasses and bridges before temperatures climb to the high 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon.
But that’s not all. Temperatures are expected to plunge again, with anticipated sleet and possible snow before they return to around 50 degrees Saturday afternoon.
CPS Energy isn’t anticipating outages, but local officials are reminding residents to dress in layers. They also recommend covering outdoor pipes and leaving faucets running to prevent pipes from freezing — just in case.
Warming Centers
Though the lights should stay on this time around, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio will open additional warming centers for people vulnerable during the cold weather. Those include:
Five warming centers specifically for people experiencing homelessness are also available:
Snacks and water will be available, and COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing and masks, are recommended.School Closures
Several school districts, including Alamo Heights ISD, San Antonio ISD, Northeast ISD, Northside ISD, Southside ISD, and others canceled classes in response to the cold weather on Thursday. Check your school district’s website for the most up-to-date information on closures.
