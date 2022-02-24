Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 24, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio is one of the least affordable U.S. cities for renters, new report finds 

By
click to enlarge A sign stands in front of a rental property in a San Antonio neighborhood. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • A sign stands in front of a rental property in a San Antonio neighborhood.
Once trumpeted for its affordable cost of living, San Antonio is now among the 10 least affordable U.S. cities for renters, according to new research from Online Mortgage Advisor.

The broker-matching website's "Priced Out Property 2022" report puts the Alamo City at No. 10 in the nation when it comes to growth in the percentage of an average resident's salary that goes to paying rent.



In 2017, average monthly rents in SA consumed 29% of the average monthly salary of a local worker. That amount jumped by 2.6% in 2021, hitting 32%.

Even so, that's modest hike compared to the Boise, Idaho, which topped the list. There, the percentage of salary required to pay rent increased by 21.7% over the same five-year period.

click to enlarge SOURCE: ONLINE MORTGAGE ADVISOR "PRICED OUT PROPERTY" REPORT
  • Source: Online Mortgage Advisor "Priced Out Property" report
A dearth of new affordable housing has plagued metros across the country, driving up rental costs and stretching household finances. Between 2017 and 2021, 48% of the cities in the "Priced Out Property" study became less affordable for renters.

Indeed, nearly half of the nation's 41 million renters spend 30% or more of their annual income on housing, a condition that advocates refer to as being "housing-cost burdened," according to U.S. Census data.

The new study hits the streets as the city of San Antonio's Emergency Housing Assistance Program, designed to help financially strapped residents stay in their homes, approaches its March 1 closure date.

Likewise, the San Antonio Housing Authority is preparing to wind down its two-year-old eviction moratorium. More than 4,000 families now face possible eviction by the end of the month, according to a KSAT report.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Rackspace founder’s firm plans restaurant, hotel for historic home near San Antonio College Read More

  2. Former chief of Texas' grid says Greg Abbott made the call to keep power prices high during freeze Read More

  3. Paula Gold-Williams, CEO of San Antonio's CPS Energy, collected $1 million paycheck after departure Read More

  4. San Antonio offering incentives for revamped DeLorean company despite its murky future Read More

  5. Assclown Alert: Cranking the asinine up to 11 with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation