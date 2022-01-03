San Antonio ISD offering $200 a day to substitute teachers, holding job fairs this week 

If you’re one of the 439,000 Texans who quit their jobs last month, finding a new one may be at the top of your list of New Year's resolutions.
SAISD is now offering revised pay rates as high as $200 a day for those with a bachelor’s degree and a wish to teach in an area of “critical need,” including English, Math and History for 6th grade and above.
For those certified to teach in Texas, the SAISD is holding a job fair on Thursday, with job opportunities at all grade levels.
SAISD is holding the back-to-back fairs in response to the ongoing national teacher shortage, exacerbated by resignations and the retirement of teachers that increased during pandemic. Currently, SAISD is offering the highest pay for substitute teachers in Bexar county, according to the district.
The substitute teaching fair is from 3-6 p.m. at Tafolla Middle School, 1303 W. César Chávez Blvd., on Wednesday Jan. 5. The full-time teachers fair will be held 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Brackenridge High School, 4800 Eagleland Dr., on Thursday, Jan. 6.
