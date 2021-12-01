Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 01, 2021

San Antonio Italian staple Guillermo opens new Pearl-area location 

click image A second location of Italian restaurant Guillermo’s is now open San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood. - INSTAGRAM / STARRCHILD29
  • A second location of Italian restaurant Guillermo’s is now open San Antonio’s Government Hill neighborhood.
Casual Italian food haven Guillermo’s has opened a second location, serving up lasagna, chicken parmesan and spaghetti with meatballs on Austin Street near the Pearl development.

The original Guillermo's, located at 618 McCullough Ave., has offered Italian fare to downtown San Antonio diners since 1995.



The new restaurant seats a total of 200 between its indoor and outdoor dining areas. In addition to the expected vino, it serves up craft beers via a 20-tap draft rail featuring brews from San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

click image The new Guillermo’s offers a 20-tap draft rail featuring craft beers from San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley. - INSTAGRAM / STARRCHILD29
  • The new Guillermo’s offers a 20-tap draft rail featuring craft beers from San Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.
The new spot's menu is nearly identical to the original location, but owner Guillermo Garza in September said the location will include a wood-burning pizza oven that will also allow him to bake sandwich bread onsite.

The new Guillermo’s, 1216 Austin St., is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

