February 10, 2022

San Antonio iteration of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series continues with screening of documentary Apart 

By
click to enlarge The free online screening of Apart is presented by Presa House Gallery and ITVS. - TIM METZGER, © RED ANTELOPE FILMS
  • Tim Metzger, © Red Antelope Films
  • The free online screening of Apart is presented by Presa House Gallery and ITVS.
In advance of its U.S. broadcast debut via PBS on February 21, the hour-long documentary Apart will screen online for free courtesy of the Presa House Gallery and ITVS, a service that funds and presents documentaries on public television, including the award-winning PBS weekly series Independent Lens.

Directed by Oscar-nominee Jennifer Redfearn and filmed over three and a half years, Apart tells the story of three mothers — Tomika, Lydia and Amanda — who return home after spending time in jail on drug charges. To prepare them for their new lives, they are sent to a program in Cleveland where they will learn how to rejoin society and fight back against the stigmas connected to people who have been incarcerated.



In 2011, Redfearn was nominated for an Academy Award for her short doc Sun Come Up about the world’s first environmental refugees.

“The issues raised in [Apart] are part of a much larger conversation we’re having in the U.S. about inequality, racism, drugs and mass incarceration,” Redfearn told Women and Hollywood last year. “I hope the film encourages audiences to grapple with how incarceration impacts mothers, children, families, and, as a result, entire communities.”

Free, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, presahouse.com.

