San Antonio iteration of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series continues with screening of documentary Apart 

The free online screening of Apart is presented by Presa House Gallery and ITVS.

In advance of its U.S. broadcast debut via PBS on February 21, the hour-long documentarywill screen online for free courtesy of the Presa House Gallery and ITVS, a service that funds and presents documentaries on public television, including the award-winning PBS weekly seriesDirected by Oscar-nominee Jennifer Redfearn and filmed over three and a half years,tells the story of three mothers — Tomika, Lydia and Amanda — who return home after spending time in jail on drug charges. To prepare them for their new lives, they are sent to a program in Cleveland where they will learn how to rejoin society and fight back against the stigmas connected to people who have been incarcerated.In 2011, Redfearn was nominated for an Academy Award for her short docabout the world’s first environmental refugees.“The issues raised in [] are part of a much larger conversation we’re having in the U.S. about inequality, racism, drugs and mass incarceration,” Redfearn toldlast year. “I hope the film encourages audiences to grapple with how incarceration impacts mothers, children, families, and, as a result, entire communities.”