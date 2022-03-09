Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 09, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

San Antonio la Madeleine stores offering free drip coffee to combat Daylight Savings ass-dragging 

By
click to enlarge La Madeleine will offer free coffee on Sunday, March 13. - PHOTO COURTESY LA MADELEINE
  • Photo Courtesy la Madeleine
  • La Madeleine will offer free coffee on Sunday, March 13.
It’s almost time to spring forward. Oh, joy.

In case you haven't been checking the calendar, daylight savings time hits Sunday, March 13 — and while we’ll gain more sunlight, we’ll also lose an hour of sleep.



To help combat the inevitable ass-dragging that follows the pointless practice, some San Antonio locations of French food chain la Madeleine will offer free drip coffee to help wake weary locals.

The all-day offer can be redeemed on any size coffee on Sunday with any purchase through the la Madeleine app. Of course, there’s a catch: only specific participating locations will honor the deal, so it’s best to contact your neighborhood location before heading out to redeem.

San Antonio is home to five la Madeleine locations, mostly on the North Side.  

