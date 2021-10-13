Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 13, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio Lick Honest Ice Creams locations giving out free scoops this Thursday 

By
click image Lick Honest Ice Creams will hold a Free Scoop Night Oct. 14. - INSTAGRAM / LICKICECREAMS
  • Instagram / lickicecreams
  • Lick Honest Ice Creams will hold a Free Scoop Night Oct. 14.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. Especially when it's free.

Austin-based chain Lick Honest Ice Creams is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a Free Scoop Night on Thursday, Oct. 14. The giveaway runs 7-10 p.m. at all its locations.



The scoop shops will offer fancy frozen treats such as seasonal peach cobbler sundaes at regular menu prices, but simple scoops will be free of charge.

Founded in 2011 by Austinites Chad Palmatier and Anthony Sobotik, the chain operates three San Antonio locations — 312 Pearl Parkway, 639 Hemisfair Blvd. and 17635 La Cantera Parkway.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Andy's Frozen Custard chain will open first San Antonio location next spring Read More

  2. Künstler Brewing’s German-inspired fare is worth exploring with or without a beer in hand Read More

  3. San Antonio's French-inspired Brasserie Mon Chou Chou launches new fall menu Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Fish Lonja on NY Times' list of 50 restaurants ‘we’re most excited about right now’ Read More

  5. New smoothie and superfood shop Jugo opening Saturday in North San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation