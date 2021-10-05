San Antonio man charged in January 6 insurrection slapped with 45-day prison sentence 

-
-
Matthew Mazzocco was seen in this TikTok video which purports to show him participating in the Capitol insurrection.
Matt Mazzocco of San Antonio was sentenced Monday to 45 days in prison and 60 months of community service for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, Texas Public Radio reports
.
The 38-year-old former loan officer was one of the first Capitol rioters to plead guilty to charges of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or unlawful picketing in a capitol building, according to TPR.
The judge's sentence went further than the three months of home confinement and probation recommended by federal prosecutors, according to the story. The sentence marked the first time someone charged with the misdemeanor over the Capitol riot has been sent to prison.
Federal authorities identified Mazzocco through social media videos
that appeared to show him at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection that left five people dead in its wake.
“There is no doubt the defendant was aware of the escalating violence and disorder around him. Indeed, he took a selfie-style photograph of himself outside of what appears to be the East Rotunda Door,” read a government sentencing memo obtained by TPR.
