San Antonio Metro Health opens three new COVID-19 testing sites, plans to unveil three more 

click to enlarge
-
Unsplash / Mufid Majnun
-
A health care worker inserts a swab in a vial as part of a COVID-19 test.
With omicron cases ballooning across the state, San Antonio Metro Health has set up three new, no-cost COVID-19 test sites and plans to launch three more shortly.
Local nonprofit Community Labs will operate the new locations and expects to provide results within 24 hours, according to Metro Health's emailed announcement. The sites will provide walk-up service and don't take appointments.
“We hope these additional testing sites will help meet and alleviate current demand," Metro Heath Director Claude A. Jacob said in a written statement. "Remember that we have the tools we need to contain this virus. Please mask up, get vaccinated and get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Please do your part to protect San Antonio by staying home if you are sick.”
The first of the new sites is already open, and the other two will open Friday and Monday. Here are their locations, hours and opening dates:
- Alamo Colleges District Support Operations Building, 2222 N. Alamo St.
Opens: Thursday, January 6
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Palo Alto College, Building 20 (Performing Arts Center), 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
Opens: Friday, January 7
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.
Opens: Monday, January 10
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Metro Health will announced the locations of its three other sites as they are confirmed, according to its statement.
San Antonio also operates 17 other no-cost testing centers. Locations for those and for commercial testing locations are available on the city's COVID-19 website
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.