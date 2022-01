San Antonio Mexican eatery La Fogata takes over the former Nosh space on Austin Highway 

click image Instagram / lafogatasa

The newest La Fogata location is located along the Austin Highway corridor.

Longtime Mexican mini-chain La Fogata has opened its third location, this one in the Austin Highway-corridor space that formerly housed wine-and-tapas spot Nosh, the Express-News reports Dubbed La Fogata Cantina, the new eatery can accommodate 150 diners inside and 100 more on a patio facing Austin Highway. Owner Patrick Richardson told the daily the new restaurant will serve the same Mexican fare and margaritas as the existing La Fogata properties, located on Vance Jackson Road and in the Dominion Ridge shopping center.The former Nosh space is on the floor below upscale eatery Silo Alamo Heights. Both Nosh and Silo closed early in the pandemic, though Richardson told the daily he hopes to reopen the original Silo location sometime later this month.La Fogata Cantina is located at 1133 Austin Highway.