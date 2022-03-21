San Antonio mobile kitchens to anchor new food-truck festival in Seguin 

click image
The creamy jalapeño popper burger is one of the offerings from Grouchy Mama’s food truck.
Seguin’s recent population growth has inspired a resident to organize a new festival showcasing area food trucks along with rodeo and ranch activities, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
Chrissa Manning — a San Antonio real-estate agent and operator of New Braunfels' Kona Ice franchise — is organizing the Saturday, May 7 event, which will play host to food trucks from across San Antonio and the Hill Country, according to the paper.
Confirmed participants at the Seguin Food Truck Fest include San Antonio’s Grouchy Mama’s, Couple’s Catering, Frankie J’s Fruit Bar and Grill, Jamaican Vybze and Dona Kikas Tacos & Gorditas.
“We’re using this as an opportunity for people to get a name for themselves. We want to give people the opportunity to grow their business,” Manning told the Business Journal
. “I don’t think anyone else in Seguin has done something like this before.”
The fest will run 1-9 p.m. and feature activities organized by Moore, Texas-based Triple R Rodeo as well as Western-wear retailers and live music. It will take place at the Seguin Events Complex at 950 S. Austin St.
