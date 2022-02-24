Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 24, 2022

San Antonio music label to host hip-hop concert paired with mural art exhibition next month 

By
click to enlarge P2theGoldMask is among the hip-hop performers featured in the Art&HipHop Collection and Experience show. - INSTAGRAM / P2THEGOLDMASK
  • Instagram / P2theGoldMask
  • P2theGoldMask is among the hip-hop performers featured in the Art&HipHop Collection and Experience show.
San Antonio-based record label Mind & Soul Music is throwing an event that's equal part live music bill and art exhibition.

The label's first Art&HipHop Collection and Experience will feature 13 local hip-hop artists rhyming wile muralists concurrently create custom artwork for each performance. The show will take place Saturday, March 5 at the AV Expression Warehouse Gallery.



In an emailed statement, Mind & Soul said the event — part of an expected series — will “help bridge the gap between hip-hop and art by making them one." Organizers also want the pairing to “help change any negative perspective our local hip-hop artists may receive from their communities.”

The music lineup will include:
  • King Kyle Lee
  • Famous
  • Liveola
  • SoSanAntone
  • P2theGoldMask
  • Vi$ioN
  • Don Welch
  • Li1Lean
  • Gabby Annalyse
  • Lil’ Yodaa
  • Thoweda Rosas
  • 7098
  • WorldWide
  • DuvinOnTheBeat
  • DJ AOK
  • DatBoyPlay
The mural artists will include:
  • FrenchyBauce
  • MikeComp
  • NoMore
  • Shig Chris Ramos
  • RemeR
$23.50-$45.00, March 5, 8 p.m., AV Expression Warehouse Gallery, 125 Guadalupe St., (210) 748-6610, ticketleap.com.

