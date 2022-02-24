San Antonio music label to host hip-hop concert paired with mural art exhibition next month 

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / P2theGoldMask
-
P2theGoldMask is among the hip-hop performers featured in the Art&HipHop Collection and Experience show.
San Antonio-based record label Mind & Soul Music is throwing an event that's equal part live music bill and art exhibition.
The label's first Art&HipHop Collection and Experience will feature 13 local hip-hop artists rhyming wile muralists concurrently create custom artwork for each performance. The show will take place Saturday, March 5 at the AV Expression Warehouse Gallery.
In an emailed statement, Mind & Soul said the event — part of an expected series — will “help bridge the gap between hip-hop and art by making them one." Organizers also want the pairing to “help change any negative perspective our local hip-hop artists may receive from their communities.”
The music lineup will include:
- King Kyle Lee
- Famous
- Liveola
- SoSanAntone
- P2theGoldMask
- Vi$ioN
- Don Welch
- Li1Lean
- Gabby Annalyse
- Lil’ Yodaa
- Thoweda Rosas
- 7098
- WorldWide
- DuvinOnTheBeat
- DJ AOK
- DatBoyPlay
The mural artists will include:
$23.50-$45.00, March 5, 8 p.m., AV Expression Warehouse Gallery, 125 Guadalupe St., (210) 748-6610, ticketleap.com.
- FrenchyBauce
- MikeComp
- NoMore
- Shig Chris Ramos
- RemeR
