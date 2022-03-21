Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 21, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio named most-impoverished large metro area — again 

Approximately 14.2% of area residents live below the poverty line.

By
Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank
  • Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.
San Antonio has reclaimed a dubious distinction. Once again, the it's been named the most-impoverished large metro area in the United States, according to new U.S Census Bureau data.

The Alamo City reclaimed the title from Miami, which held it in 2020.



On average, 14.2% of the San Antonio-New Braunfels area's residents lived in poverty from 2016-2020, the highest percentage in the country's 25 most-populous metros. That means some 350,000 people in the San Antonio area lived under the poverty threshold of $26,500 for a family of four last year.

The San Antonio metro's poverty rate shrank by about 1.9% during that same time. But that decline is well behind that of other big metro areas, which averaged a drop of 3.5% over the past four years, according to the Census Bureau.

Unfortunately, with 15 schools within the San Antonio Independent School District receiving an "F" rating from the state, and wage growth lagging behind innovation hubs such as Austin, the Alamo City doesn't appear to be making significant headway in breaking its cycle of generational poverty.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
  |  

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019 Read More

  2. San Antonio man seeks divorce to end relationship that began before same sex marriage was legal Read More

  3. Billionaire Elon Musk's plans for a San Antonio hyperloop approved for further study Read More

  4. Texas’ traditionally sleepy school board races are suddenly attracting attention — and money Read More

  5. Group buys billboards in San Antonio, other Texas cities to fight governor's anti-trans order Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation