Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

January 24, 2022 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

San Antonio named one of the best places for millennials to buy a home 

By
click to enlarge San Antonio was ranked as the No. 4 best for Millennials to buy a home by online real estate company Knock. - IN YOUR EYES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • In Your Eyes Photography
  • San Antonio was ranked as the No. 4 best for Millennials to buy a home by online real estate company Knock.
San Antonio’s real estate market is making headlines again, this time being named one of the best cities for millennials to buy a house by the online home buying platform Knock.

A new Knock report places at the Alamo City as the No. 4 best place for millennials to buy homes because of tourist attractions such as the River Walk and the city’s vibrant and bar-filled downtown. Perhaps surprising to residents, the report also praised San Antonio’s “miles of pedestrian-friendly streets.”



The report also said millennials view San Antonio as a more affordable alternative to Austin, the top-ranked cit on its list. Average homes in the Alamo City sell for around $200,000 less than in the state capital, according to Knock's analysis. 

Juan Sepulveda, a political science professor at Trinity University, told the Current that he expects people to continue flocking here as they're priced out of Austin and technology allows them to work from further away. 

“The new twist is that people can work from anywhere, so I think there’s going to be interesting patterns in migration moving forward,” Sepulveda said. “And with the traffic and everything getting worse in Austin, you could see more people moving to San Antonio and working in Austin.”

Knock's top-ranked markets for millennial homebuyers are:

1. Austin, Texas
2. Des Moines, Iowa
3. Charleston, South Carolina
4. San Antonio, Texas
5. Atlanta, Georgia

Knock's report is only the latest suggesting San Antonio has become a hot real-estate market. Last month, Zillow listed the city as 2022’s fourth-hottest U.S. real estate market, and the bedroom community of New Braunfels was listed as one of the country's most desirable neighborhoods last week by OpenDoor.

But, the Alamo City’s brisk growth is causing a host of problems for longtime residents. The average rent price in San Antonio soared 30% in 2021, and the city’s cost of living skyrocketed 17% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Whataburger TikTok, Freetail Brewing Shooting: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week Read More

  2. San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis released from hospital after battle with COVID-19 Read More

  3. San Antonio ISD sacks middle school math teacher over video said to show her striking a student Read More

  4. San Antonio inventor of 'hiccup straw' grabs $250,000 investment from Marc Cuban on Shark Tank Read More

  5. Elon Musk wants to build tunnels under San Antonio. Is it another Pink Elephant in the making? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 12, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation