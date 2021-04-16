San Antonio neighborhoods transform into a Fiesta paradise for debut House Float Parade 

April 16, 2021
Though Fiesta has been officially delayed until June — and many of its hallmark events have been outright canceled — a new tradition made its debut this week
: a House Float Parade.
Featuring more than 80 homes in the King William, Lavaca and Roosevelt Park neighborhoods, the House Float Parade features plenty of the hallmarks of Fiesta — papel picado, garlands, wreaths and piñatas abound. But more than a few took the challenge over the top by collaborating with artists and choosing themes that run the gamut from playful and irreverent to poignant and political.
We put together a virtual tour featuring several notable house floats, which will be on view through April 25. If you want to see them yourself, a full list of participating homes is available at ourkwa.org/housefloatparade
.
Photos by Bryan Rindfuss