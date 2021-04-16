Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

April 16, 2021

San Antonio neighborhoods transform into a Fiesta paradise for debut House Float Parade 

By Bryan Rindfuss
Though Fiesta has been officially delayed until June — and many of its hallmark events have been outright canceled — a new tradition made its debut this week: a House Float Parade.

Featuring more than 80 homes in the King William, Lavaca and Roosevelt Park neighborhoods, the House Float Parade features plenty of the hallmarks of Fiesta — papel picado, garlands, wreaths and piñatas abound. But more than a few took the challenge over the top by collaborating with artists and choosing themes that run the gamut from playful and irreverent to poignant and political.

We put together a virtual tour featuring several notable house floats, which will be on view through April 25. If you want to see them yourself, a full list of participating homes is available at ourkwa.org/housefloatparade.

Photos by Bryan Rindfuss
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, Fiesta, Lavaca, King William, Roosevelt Park, House Float Parade, house float, Fiesta decor, Fiesta 2021, Presa House Gallery, downtown, southtown, San Antonio arts and culture, artists, galleries

