November 24, 2021

San Antonio nonprofit Gotcha Covered to hold collection drive for Food Bank, Haven for Hope Dec. 5 

By
click image Gotcha Covered’s 25th collection drive will take place Sunday, Dec. 5. - SCREEN CAPTURE / YOUTUBE
  • Screen Capture / YouTube
  • Gotcha Covered’s 25th collection drive will take place Sunday, Dec. 5.
Local TV station KSAT will on partner with nonprofit Gotcha Covered to hold a massive collection drive on Saturday, Dec. 5 to benefit local nonprofits.

The drive, Gotcha Covered’s 25th, will benefit the San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope, and the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, KSAT reports. The initiative will collect items needed most by these organizations, such as new or gently used clothing, personal hygiene products and non-perishable food.



“There has never been a time in San Antonio when Gotcha Covered is as desperately needed as it is right now,” organization founder Howie Nestel told KSAT. “San Antonians are the most generous people you will ever meet, and I am asking for your help, so we can deliver hope and healing over the holidays.”

Gotcha Covered is one of the largest and longest-running holiday collection drives in San Antonio.

The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Park North Shopping Center, 842 NW Loop 410.

