San Antonio noodle haven Ming's hosting first-anniversary party with free-flowing steamed buns 

Ming’s will stage a spooky soiree with all-you-can-eat steamed buns, sake mixed drinks and music to celebrate the first anniversary of restaurant's move to its current space at 914 E Elmira St.Given the event’s proximity to Halloween — Saturday, Oct. 30 — it makes sense that the San Antonio noodle haven would add a ghoulish twist to the party. It's encouraging guests come in costume to enjoy music from local DJs, raffles and surprise dishes.“From ‘Ming’s Thing’ to ‘Ming’s Noodle Bar’ to ‘Ming’s,’ we’ve kept growing since we made the first step in 2011, and it’s all thanks to the community,” a Sunday Instagram post read. “Without y’all who followed us from Farmers Market to McCullough to Elmira, we wouldn’t be able to do this day-in, day-out.”Tickets, available online , are $40 for guests 21 and up and $20 for guests under 21. If purchased at the door, tickets are $45 and $20, respectively. The eatery’s regular menu will be unavailable during the party, which will run 6 p.m.-midnight.