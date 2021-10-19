San Antonio officer suspended over report that he dragged a handcuffed man down the street 

click to enlarge
San Antonio police officer Robert Ferguson Jr. was disciplined for failing to responsibly serve the public.
A San Antonio police officer received a six-day suspension over accusations that he dragged a handcuffed suspect down a street by his arms, the Express-News reports
, citing department records.
Robert Ferguson Jr. was disciplined for failing to responsibly serve the public when he made a Jan. 30 call on the West Side, according to the daily. The officer was responding to a report of a prowler.
After arriving in the scene, Ferguson detained and handcuffed Joshua Coney, who reportedly refused to accompany the officer to an SAPD vehicle, according to records cited by the Express-News
In response, Ferguson and an unidentified officer dragged Coney “down the street by his arms,” according to the Express-News
. The suspect was facing away from the officers and screaming, the paper reported, again citing disciplinary records.
Ferguson and the other officer also refused to call for medical assistance after Coney requested it, the Express-News
reported, referencing police records. It's unclear from the paper's reporting whether the other officer faced reprimand over the incident.
Ferguson was first slapped with a 10-day suspension, but that was reduced to six days, which he served Sept. 13-18, according to the report.
